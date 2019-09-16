Treat night for food lovers

The crowd at last year's Whitsunday Eats n Treats event.

AN ARRAY of delicious food will be on offer at Whitsunday Eats n Treats on Saturday.

Food vans, market stalls, children's entertainment and live music will ensure there is something for everyone at the third annual event.

With food vans offering Hungarian, Italian and Asian options, as well as cakes, desserts and organic food, there will be plenty of variety at this year's event.

Market stalls will also add to the atmosphere at Whitsunday Sportspark, with products such as jewellery up for sale.

A jumping castle, zorb balls and inflatables will provide plenty of entertainment for the youngsters, while their parents sit back and listen to live music.

Proceeds from a bar at the event will go to Whitsunday Sportspark.

Whitsunday Eats n Treats gives the community a chance to come together.

Last year about 2000 people attended Whitsunday Eats n Treats, with event co-founder Renee O'Dwyer saying it was growing in popularity each year.

"It's a good family environment," Mrs O'Dwyer said.

"We've been getting all ages coming."

While there will be some limited seating available, people are encouraged to take chairs or a picnic rug to relax on the grass.

Mrs O'Dwyer, who started the event with Kristen Barnes, said they wanted to bring an Eat Street to the Whitsundays.

"Our event is still quite unique. It doesn't have food trucks accompanying something else," she said.

FAST FACTS

WHAT: Whitsunday Eats n Treats.

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 4-9pm.

WHERE: Whitsunday Sportspark, Shute Harbour Rd, Jubilee Pocket.

COST: $2 entry for people aged over 13.