TREAT YOURSELF: Salons ready to spoil Whitsunday residents

Owners of Intuitive Massage and Beauty Centre Glenn and Julie Sutton are excited to offer beauty therapies from today.

WHITSUNDAY beauty therapists are overjoyed they will be able to reopen today as residents flock for a well-deserved pamper.

Beauty therapists and nail salons are among many businesses allowed to open from today in stage one of Queensland’s road map to easing restrictions.

Owner of Intuitive Massage and Beauty Centre Julie Sutton said she had been “flat out” with bookings and was excited her beauty therapists could come back to work today.

While Mrs Sutton returned to work as a remedial masseuse last month, the salon’s beauty therapies had been on pause for several weeks.

Now, Mrs Sutton looked forward to making the slow return to normality and treating Whitsunday residents with some much-needed indulgence.

“Hopefully we’ll get back on track again with what we used to offer,” she said.

“The only thing that’s going to change is staggering appointments differently and having people wait outside.

“To me it feels great, it was so hard to be at home in different times and I just wanted by business up and running again.

“There’s going to be a lot of people wanting to come just to be cared for.”

Owner of Nailz By Dezign Jen McGee was also excited to be back and said Whitsunday residents had been supportive of her return.

The Airlie Beach salon is booked out for their reopening today after being forced to shut its doors seven weeks ago.

Although Ms McGee said the return to business would be very different, she hoped to spread some positivity during what had been a difficult time for the region.

“Even something little like getting your nails done just makes (people) feel better,” she said.

“They just feel so much happier, it gives them a sense of pride.”

Ms McGee has been doing nails for two decades and lived in the region for nearly as long.

Her one message to the community during the slow return to normality was to look out for one another.

“Keep supporting local people,” she said.

“It’s so important because we’re all in this together and we need to all stick together.”