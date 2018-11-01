Trees given chop

CONSIDERED MOVE: Three mature paperbarks have been removed by the council for the Airlie Beach Foreshore project. The foreshore will gain 143 new trees.

THREE historic paperbark trees at Airlie Beach Foreshore were removed by Whitsunday Regional Council last week.

A fourth tree classed by an arborist as too sick to save will be removed at a later date, once its resident nesting bird moved on, expected in the next few weeks.

Joy Saraswati, a resident of 40 years, lobbied hard for the trees to be saved and said she wasn't aware the trees were going to be removed until she was alerted by a friend.

By the time, Ms Saraswati arrived at the site, the trees had already been cut down.

"It's a heavy loss. I know they're (council) are promising to plant more, but that is going to take another 20-30 years for us to reap the benefits of their shade that we had with those mature trees,” she said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said every effort had been made to only remove the fewest trees to maximise spaces in the new carpark area near Whitsunday Sailing Club.

"Work on the Airlie Beach Foreshore started in September and the contractor accurately marked trees for possible removal after consultation with council,” Cr Willcox said.

He said 13 trees were originally identified for removal.

"The proposal originally identified five paperbark trees be removed to complete a 65 sealed car parks area; two paperbark trees be removed to construct footpaths; and four gum trees be removed within the sound shell and seating area,” he said.

"Following a review of all mature trees by an arborist and advice from engineers, council resolved that only three mature trees and one sick tree needed to be removed as a priority.”

The Airlie Beach Foreshore will gain 143 trees.