Treesit the new tripod

ACTION: A protester has perched himself 20 metres up a tree, in what's being labelled as a treesit protest at 6am this morning.

ACTION: A protester has perched himself 20 metres up a tree, in what's being labelled as a treesit protest at 6am this morning. Contributed

A SOLO protester has perched himself 20 metres up a tree, in what's being labelled as a treesit protest at 6am this morning.

It's the second protest of it's kind this year, and the 25-year-old climate activist known only as Romaan, has attached his treesit to the Newlands Rail line, to protest Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Romaan said his actions were a response to his growing concern about the impacts that the proposed coal mine will have on the region's environment and the global climate.

"I felt inspired by the students who put their lives on hold during the School Strike for Climate to make the government listen to their concerns for the state of the climate and its implications for our future," he said.

Adani has declared that it is ready to start work on the proposed mine, once given the go-ahead by the Queensland Government, however the international conglomerate is still waiting on two approvals from the state government relating to their ground water management plan and the preservation of the ecosystem of the endangered Black-throated Finch.

Romaan said the building of the Carmichael mine would open up the potential for seven more coal mines in the Galilee Basin, which would end chances of achieving carbon neutrality.

"This is madness given the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2018 report, states that we now have less than 12 years to act on climate change to keep the increase of average global temperature within 1.5C and avoid extreme heat, drought, sea level rise and food scarcity.

"Even if the temperature rises 1.5C this still has major implications on all ecosystems which we depend upon for our survival. I simply cannot understand why more urgency is not taken as climate change is the largest threat humanity faces," he said.