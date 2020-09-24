TRENDING: New sign to send island backdrop global

Allan and Susan Thompson from Brisbane in front of the new Airlie Beach sign next to the lagoon. Photo: Laura Thomas

Allan and Susan Thompson from Brisbane in front of the new Airlie Beach sign next to the lagoon. Photo: Laura Thomas

INSTAGRAMMERS and influencers get ready, a new sign in Airlie Beach is set to provide the perfect backdrop of the azure waters and Whitsunday islands to make holiday snaps all the more hashtag-able.

The new sign at Airlie Beach Lagoon is the brainchild of Skal International Whitsundays, a group of like-minded tourism leaders from across the region.

Skal International Whitsundays president and director of Backpackers by the Bay Carolyn Upton said the organisation was inspired to start the project after iconic signage was installed in locations like Amsterdam and New York.

After a few delays because of COVID-19, Ms Upton said the sign came at the perfect time.

“It was the most exciting thing to watch it go into place,” she said.

Organisers hoped the new sign would encourage people to share their photos of the Whitsundays on social media. Photo: Laura Thomas

“It couldn’t happen at a better time given we’ve got a limited market.”

The sign is three metres long and two metres wide and is constructed from steel and cyclone-proof glass.

Ms Upton hoped the sign would encourage people to share their view of Airlie Beach and encourage more travellers to visit the region.

“It was a case of trying to get people to use the sign for a photo opportunity and then post the photo on social media using the hashtag #lovewhitsundays,” she said.

More stories

Among best in world: Tourism operators ranked in top 1%

30cm headache in Shute Harbour restoration

Anti Adani protester cops hefty fine for assaulting guard

“Even when it was being installed, I could hear people behind us saying ‘When it’s finished, let’s get a photograph in front of the sign!’

“That’s exactly what we wanted to hear.”

Whitsunday Regional Council endorsed the project and stated the sign would be a temporary feature and reviewed in 24 months.

The review will ensure the feature is used successfully, ongoing maintenance costs are kept low and the feature works in the proposed location.