Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Whitsunday destination has topped the list of trending domestic destinations for February 2021. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
A Whitsunday destination has topped the list of trending domestic destinations for February 2021. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
Travel

#TRENDING: Whitsunday destination ranked first in nation

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
21st Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Whitsunday destination has ranked number one in a list of highest trending domestic destinations as we reach one year since Australia’s borders closed to international visitors.

New data from Booking.com has revealed how Australians’ travel habits have changed over the past 12 months and which domestic locations are high on to-do lists.

Hamilton Island has ranked number one on the list of trending domestic destinations.

The island, along with Airlie Beach, also made it into the list of top 20 most searched destinations in February 2021.

It’s in stark contrast to last year when neither rated a mention on the list in February 2020.

More stories:

Beloved tradition back in Proserpine after 25yr hiatus

Council says no dice to revised cost-sharing plan for estate

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Booking.com Australia area manager Luke Wilson said the range of countries in the top 20 international destinations in 2020 provided insight into Aussies’ strong appetite to explore the world beyond our borders once travel resumes.

This year, metro cities and beach destinations such as Airlie Beach, Port Douglas and Port Macquarie dominated the list in February suggesting the last of the summer weather is top of mind for Aussies right now.

February 2021 top 10 trending domestic destinations

  1. Hamilton Island

  2. Pokolbin

  3. Hervey Bay

  4. Forster

  5. Bright

  6. Maroochydore

  7. Yamba

  8. Terrigal

  9. Mudgee

  10. Huskisson

The Whitsundays has fared well in the list of most searched destinations for February 2021. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays
The Whitsundays has fared well in the list of most searched destinations for February 2021. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

February 2021 top 20 most searched destinations:

  1. Gold Coast

  2. Sydney

  3. Melbourne

  4. Brisbane

  5. Perth

  6. Adelaide

  7. Canberra

  8. Byron Bay

  9. Noosa Heads

  10. Cairns

  11. Hobart

  12. Port Douglas

  13. Airlie Beach

  14. Port Macquarie

  15. Coffs Harbour

  16. Newcastle

  17. Hamilton Island

  18. Darwin

  19. Nelson Bay

  20. Mooloolaba

Airlie Beach made the list of top 20 most searched destinations in February 2021. Photo: File
Airlie Beach made the list of top 20 most searched destinations in February 2021. Photo: File

February 2020 top 20 most searched destinations:

  1. Sydney

  2. Melbourne

  3. Gold Coast

  4. Brisbane

  5. Perth

  6. Adelaide

  7. Seminyak

  8. Canberra

  9. Hobart

  10. Cairns

  11. Singapore

  12. Byron Bay

  13. London

  14. Legian

  15. Tokyo

  16. Ubud

  17. Kuta

  18. Noosa Heads

  19. Queenstown

  20. New York

 

airlie beach tourism booking.com hamilton island tourism whitsundays tourism
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays teen in hospital after suspected marine sting

        Premium Content Whitsundays teen in hospital after suspected marine sting

        News The girl was suspected to have been stung by a jellyfish or irukandji. It is the third weekend in a row for marine stings in the Mackay Whitsundays region.

        Step back in time: Proserpine Guardian top stories in 1981

        Premium Content Step back in time: Proserpine Guardian top stories in 1981

        Community The Brahmans had scored a stellar win, a new town plan was ironed out and more.

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom

        HIT AND RUN: Driver flees after hitting man in Proserpine

        Premium Content HIT AND RUN: Driver flees after hitting man in Proserpine

        Crime There was also another incident in the Whitsundays overnight where a person was hit...