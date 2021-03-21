TRENDING: Whitsunday destination ranked first in nation

A Whitsunday destination has topped the list of trending domestic destinations for February 2021. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

A Whitsunday destination has topped the list of trending domestic destinations for February 2021. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

A Whitsunday destination has ranked number one in a list of highest trending domestic destinations as we reach one year since Australia’s borders closed to international visitors.

New data from Booking.com has revealed how Australians’ travel habits have changed over the past 12 months and which domestic locations are high on to-do lists.

Hamilton Island has ranked number one on the list of trending domestic destinations.

The island, along with Airlie Beach, also made it into the list of top 20 most searched destinations in February 2021.

It’s in stark contrast to last year when neither rated a mention on the list in February 2020.

Booking.com Australia area manager Luke Wilson said the range of countries in the top 20 international destinations in 2020 provided insight into Aussies’ strong appetite to explore the world beyond our borders once travel resumes.

This year, metro cities and beach destinations such as Airlie Beach, Port Douglas and Port Macquarie dominated the list in February suggesting the last of the summer weather is top of mind for Aussies right now.

February 2021 top 10 trending domestic destinations

Hamilton Island Pokolbin Hervey Bay Forster Bright Maroochydore Yamba Terrigal Mudgee Huskisson

The Whitsundays has fared well in the list of most searched destinations for February 2021. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

February 2021 top 20 most searched destinations:

Gold Coast Sydney Melbourne Brisbane Perth Adelaide Canberra Byron Bay Noosa Heads Cairns Hobart Port Douglas Airlie Beach Port Macquarie Coffs Harbour Newcastle Hamilton Island Darwin Nelson Bay Mooloolaba

Airlie Beach made the list of top 20 most searched destinations in February 2021. Photo: File

