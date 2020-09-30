‘Tri’ time: Athletes put fitness to the test in Proserpine

THE Whitsunday Triathlon Club (WTC) held another successful bicycle time trial, this time a two person event, held in Proserpine on Sunday morning.

The event consisted of a 20km race, commencing from Proserpine Sports Park and riding 10km out towards Peter Faust Dam and 10km back.

After the race briefing, each pair was sent off at intervals determined by a handicap set by ability and experience as we were endeavouring to have all riders complete the course around the same time.

Team cyclists had to support each other making sure they crossed the finish line together.

There was a combination of road bikes and triathlon bikes, most cyclists took it in turns to lead their pair.

There was plenty of banter between team cyclists, the most hilarious on the day was when a lead rider of the scratch group turned his head and asked the rider drafting behind, “Are you still there?” quickly followed by “How do you feel?”

It was quickly followed by his response.....(censored).

More stories:

SPORT WRAP: Club champions decided, bowls semi-finals coming

How Bruce Hwy expansion could benefit growing prawn farm

Inaugural festival brings creativity to the foreshore

The conditions were brilliant with a clear sunny morning, safe flat course and light winds.

During the event we witnessed some riders going backwards as they turned themselves inside out trying to keep up with their teammate.

The first women’s team to cross the line was the gun team of legendary Emma Thompson and Kristy Gardel in an impressive time of 36.54 minutes, more impressive considering Kristy gave birth to her third child earlier this year.

In the men’s division the best overall time was from the addicted Zwift virtual indoor riders, veteran Graham Lockett and hero James Carman in an impressive time of 33.37 minutes.

All riders were thrilled with their personal performances on the day and look forward to the next challenge.

Stuart Allwright (front) with Craig Langevad and Wayne Smith.

Afterwards, riders met with their families at Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation just outside Proserpine and all enjoyed a wonderful buffet breakfast and presentations.

WTC president Gary Tebbatt thanked all participants and volunteers while James Carman as MC was in fine form handing out magnificent trophies and accolades!

We would like to thank Nadia, the chef, and her team at Whitsunday Gold Coffee for putting on a scrumptious buffet spread for breakfast.

Also, thanks to our volunteer timers Roslyn Tebbatt, Val Kimpton and Angela Greenhill for their support on the day.

Janes Carman presenting ladies' winners Emma Thompson and Kristy Gardel with their prize.

WTC members are looking forward to our upcoming events with a day outing to Whitehaven Beach for a team swim and run but unfortunately no bike race (a bit hard finding a bike path out there!)

Our inaugural WTC Walkathon Fundraiser will take place at Coral Sea Marina Resort grassland on November 1.

On this day walkers will be asking for pledges to raise funds for a worthy local charity and the club.

Overall results:

Mixed team:

– Tyler Greenhill and Leigh Donkers 56.42 (happy 13th birthday Tyler!)

Male teams:

– Graham Lockett and James Carman 32.37

– Michael Kimpton and Brad Reynolds 34.14

– David Nicholas and Garry Paten 34.23 (Local Prossie boys)

– Stuart Allwright, Craig Langevad and Wayne Smith 36.36

– Gary Tebbatt and Mark McConkey 41.37 (unfortunate technical issues)

Female teams:

– Emma Thompson and Kristy Gardel 36.54

– Julia Wheway and Karen Madden 39.01

Cycle joke of the month

“My ultimate fear is that when I die my wife sells my bikes for what I told her I paid for them.”