Triage tent sets up at Port of Airlie carpark.

QAS State Operations Manager Bart McLeod with paramedics Neil Pinto, Paul Vennells, Chris O'Connor and Dave Clarke at the newly set up Tactical Response Unit base at the Port of Airlie boat ramp.

IT LOOKS like the kind of triage tent made famous by the Korean War comedy, MASH 4077.

But a tactical response uni set up at the Port of Airlie boat ramp carpark is helping local hospitals deal with overcrowding and logistical issues in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Bart McLeod from Queensland Ambulance Service State Operations said they set up operations like this to deal with local medical services being inundated with people.

"It's not so much during the cyclone, but all the post-activity,” he said.

The newly set up Tactical Response Unit base at the Port of Airlie boat ramp. Peter Carruthers

"For example things like people injuring themselves standing on nails, chest pains form over exerting yourselves during recovery efforts.

"It's not advertised that these medical centres are here, it's not because they're not here for the community it's because we don't want a line up here of people with a cut on their finger or something.”

Mr McLeod said their allied services, including Queensland Health, were always aware where they were.

"We're just a little bit of assistance for an overflow,” he said.

"This is all part of the recovery stage now.”

Mr McLeod said they could treat up to 12 people at a time and they had room for helicopters for emergency transfers.

While they won't fill medical prescriptions, they do stock medications for serious injuries and incidents.

The centre is staffed by their paramedics along with ambulance officers.

"The bulk up of people here are our own. Sometimes working 30+ hours,” Mr McLeod said.

"We can get more people on the ground if need be. It's the priority to have ambulance officers in ambulances and if it gets super busy we will bring more people in.”