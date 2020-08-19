Triathletes host event to fill coronavirus competition void

James Carman presenting trophy to male section winner Graham Lockett after the Strathdickie individual time trial on Sunday. Photo: Contributed

WHEN we set the date for the 2020 Airlie Beach Triathlon, we had no idea of the challenges that the world was to face in 2020.

As a result of the unfortunate cancellation, the Whitsunday Triathlon Club members have been starved of competition but have been continuing to train in the hope that an event was to going to be on offer to satisfy the competitive juices.

The WTC event planning committee has been working hard to deliver an event to fill the void.

The Strathdickie individual time trial was held on Sunday morning, August 16, and featured athletes from Hamilton lsland, Airlie Beach and surrounding areas.

All athletes performed admirably, considering the lack of direction with all triathlons countrywide either postponed or cancelled for 2020 to date.

James Carman presenting trophy to female winner Alycia Rust.

All athletes were sent off in 30-second intervals to ensure the individual effort.

The females left first with Alycia Rust quickly establishing herself as the frontrunner and making gains on the women in front.

Try as she may, Emma Thompson had a red hot crack, although couldn’t keep up

with Rust and eventually fell 60 seconds behind to take second place.

Julia Wheway, Joan Hunter and Deb Childs rode strongly to finish in 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.

There was plenty of nervous energy on the start line with the males, who very swiftly accelerated and fell into their groove early in the course.

Mark McConkey, Gary Tebbatt, John Hunter, James Johnstone and Brad Reynolds rode powerfully, all finishing around the 40 minute range.

Mick Kimpton, the newly-crowned committee member, was the first athlete to break the 40 minute barrier, until Tim Kennett, Andrew Moseley and James Carman hit the course hard finishing in 37.55, 37.37 and 36.35 respectively.

The podium positions were finalised in a late flurry with Travis Clarke 3rd, Kyle Pevitt-Scott 2nd and Graham Lockett taking the win.

The junior division was dominated by Josh King with a stunning performance around the 23.7km time trial loop.

The standouts of the day were the male and female winners, Graham Lockett and Alycia Rust, stellar results to take home the perpetual Time Trial Trophy.

The Whitsunday Triathlon Club wishes to thank the organising committee Julia Wheway, Cassie Carman and Mick Kimpton.

A very special mention to Val Kimpton, Eileen Lockett and Ros Tebbatt for timing and cooking on the day.

Results:

Junior:

– Josh: 59.00

Female:

– Alycia Rust: 45.19

– Emma: 46.37

– Julia: 47.59

– Joan: 54.12

– Deb: 54.14

Male:

– Graham: 34.38

– Kyle: 35.36

– Travis: 35.44

– James C: 36.35

– Andrew: 37.37

– Tim: 37.55

– Mick: 39.47

– Brad: 40.15

– James J: 40.32

– John: 42.58

– Gary: 44.29

– Mark: 45.47