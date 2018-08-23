Menu
TRY A TRI: The annual Airlie Beach Triathlon will be held from September 7-9 celebrating its 20th year.
News

Triathlon celebrates 20 years with new edition to event

Claudia Alp
by
23rd Aug 2018 2:38 PM

PHYSICAL stamina and mental endurance will go head-to-head in the ultimate challenge as the 20th Anniversary of the Airlie Beach Triathlon brings a new, gruelling competition to the table.

Registrations are now open for the annual event which will run between September 7-9 this year with a variety of competitions to enter depending on age and ability.

The Airlie Beach Olympic Distance Triathlon is the most recent edition to join the schedule of events consisting of a 1,500m swim, followed by a 40km bike ride and a 10km run through Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.

As a milestone event, professionals and amateurs alike will be vying for the 2018 title in the Airlie Beach Sprint Distance Triathlon which includes a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

Although the larger events appear daunting, options are available for beginners such as the Airlie Beach Enticer Triathlon aimed at first-timers.

The enticer consists of a 300m swim followed by a 10km bike ride and a manageable 2.5km run.

Warm up to the triathlon by diving into the crystal clear waters of the coral sea for the Icon Homes Ocean Swim featuring distances of 2,000m, 750m and 300m for the junior swim.

Young athletes won't be missing out since the Ergon Energy Kidzpower Kids Triathlon offers all the challenges of the triathlon in a safe environment.

The swimming event will be held in the Airlie Beach Lagoon followed by a multi-lap bike and run course with plenty of photo opportunities.

A community carnival will head the event on Friday boasting local food trucks, market stalls, childrens' amusements and live music.

Then, the event will go off with a bang, literally, as the free fireworks display brought to you by Skylighter will wrap up events on Friday night in preparation for the test of endurance that awaits.

More information on the Airlie Beach Triathlon, events and registrations prices can be found on the Airlie Beach Triathlon website.

