Triathlon club left in awe of heroes

FOR a handful of Whitsunday Triathlon Club members, it was a dream come true to be involved in the inaugural Super League Triathlon.

While the invitation-only event didn't feature any local talent, it didn't stop local triathlon club members volunteering.

Whitsunday Triathlon Club training officer James Carman said they were left in awe at the scale of the race.

"When the Super League weekend was announced it generated a lot of interest, both locally and across the triathlon community. As a club, we recognised the huge opportunity to rub shoulders with the worlds best,” he said.

Several members of the Whitsunday Triathlon Club were key race crew.

"As soon as we arrived on the island, it became very apparent that the race was a big budget, professional race that required perfection at every turn,” Mr Carman said.

"All in all, it was a life-changing experience for the members of the club, having the opportunity to work with such a professional outfit.

"I have been involved in triathlon for around 10 years, the weekend has reinforced why I love the sport.”