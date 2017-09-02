24°
Triathlon Festival starts 'swimmingly'

PROSERPINE REPRESENTATIVES: Winner of the 750m swim Kimba-Lee Simmonds with third place (her PE teacher) Kate Thomson
Jessica Lamb
by Jessica Lamb

FOLLOWING a successful community carnival last night, a perfect morning in paradise complimented the beginning of athletic events for the Colorbond Steel Airlie Beach Triathlon Festival.

Kicking off at 8.30am this morning, the first five junior competitors lined up for their 300 metre ocean swim event.

Sharlett Burrows swam strongly to seize the gold with athletes in the short course ranging in age from eight to 12 years old.

Proserpine State High School represented well in the 750 metre ocean swim as 12 year old Kima-Lee Simmonds kept ahead of the pack to take the win, just in front of her own PE teacher Kate Thomson who finished third.

THE twenty-Four competitors toed the sandy start line for the two kilometre event, will complete two laps of the one kilometre circuit to cross the finish line soon.

