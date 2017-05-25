Tribute set for WFC's first home game

SOCCER: The Whitsunday Football Club (WFC) will play their first home games of the season on Saturday at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

WFC manager Anthony Nobilia said they would love to see a big crowd for their first home game and to say farewell to a true club legend.

"We've had some good support in previous years and it's been awesome so we want to continue that, especially with the passing of Cyclone Debbie and the passing of one of our favourite club men, Steve Andrew,” he said.

"We're going to have a minute's silence for him at the games. It's a great tribute to a person who's put a lot of voluntary work into the club. He was always here at the games either collecting at the door or at the canteen.”

Nobilia said he had fond memories of Mr Andrew.

"I remember Steve from my NSW state league days and he was a well respected ref there. He actually tutored me when I was refereeing here in Queensland. He said to me you've got that power use it, and you'll gain respect. That was his attitude towards the game and it worked for him,” he said.

"He had a passion for the game. A lot of people know him as a passionate musician and he was but a lot of people don't know the football and other sports he participated in. We knew him as 'Story Steve' because of the stories he used to tell us each week when he was at the home games refereeing.

"It'll be a nice little gesture for a guy who's going to be well remembered.

"It was so sudden.

"He's going to be missed.”

As far as the games go, Nobilia said Brothers was always a grudge match between the sides and he expected they would be a formidable opponent.

All three teams will be in action against Mackay's City Brothers with the Reserves from 3pm, followed by the Ladies' Premier team at 5pm and the Men's Premier team at 7pm. There will be a canteen and bar open.