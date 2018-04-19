Tribute to land and memory

LEST WE FORGET: Taken in the Proserpine wetlands, features locals Ian and Cody Lade with George Gnezdiloff and a historical image of Proserpine's Gallipoli sniper Billy Sing composited with famous Australian war photographer Frank Hurley's iconic image of Vlamertinghe where Billy Sing served.

LEST WE FORGET: Taken in the Proserpine wetlands, features locals Ian and Cody Lade with George Gnezdiloff and a historical image of Proserpine's Gallipoli sniper Billy Sing composited with famous Australian war photographer Frank Hurley's iconic image of Vlamertinghe where Billy Sing served. Anne Suse Smith photography

LOCAL fine art photographer Anne Smith has immortalised not only the region's local returned servicemen but also the unique Australian landscape in a photographic memorial.

Mrs Smith was asked, as one of six contemporary artists, to draw inspiration from the iconic photographs taken by esteemed Australian war photographer Frank Hurley in France, Belgium and the Middle East during WWI as part of an exhibition in Toowomba titled 'Landscape and Memory'.

As a photographer and ex-service woman with the Women's Royal Australian Air Force, the Brisk Bay resident said she felt excited to have been asked to be part of an exhibition honouring the iconic World War I images.

The Frank Hurley image Mrs Smith used to create her work 'Lest We Forget' was taken in the Belgian village of Vlamertinghe where many hospitals and dressing stations were located during the war.

"Inevitably, many of our soldiers died and were buried there as depicted in the photograph and I was impacted by the overwhelming sadness of the image, the sacrifice made by the young Australian soldiers so many years ago and the fact that their final resting place was so far from home,” she said.

"Frank Hurley's use of blending multiple images into a single image to tell a story is mirrored in my artwork 'Lest We Forget'.”

When researching the Whitsundays' relationship with armed forces, Mrs Smith came across Proserpine's WWII veteran George Gnezdiloff and Vietnam veteran Ian Lade at the Proserpine Museum.

Mrs Smith said much of the image journey was influenced through the stories, photographs, books and medals the veterans shared as well as learning about Billy Sing, the WWI Gallipoli sniper at the Proserpine Museum.

Mrs Smith said that after the first photoshoot with the men at Mt Danga, her husband (also an ex-serviceman) quoted "Ode of the Fallen Soldier” poem.

"It was an extremely emotional and bonding experience.”

After many edits, including those with George and Ian holding theirs and Billy Sing's war medals, Anne settled on a final photo shoot in the Proserpine Wetlands, featuring Ian's grandson 'Cody' and his red heeler 'Rusty'.

"I chose this location as it is Billy, George and Ian's Australian landscape.”

Anne's research also revealed Proserpine's sniper Billy Sing and Frank Hurley were in the same location at the same time.

"This was when Frank Hurley made his way to where the Australians were fighting, and recorded some of the most iconic images of the First World War.

"Billy Sing not only lived much of his life in Proserpine, where George and Ian live, but also at the same place and time as Frank Hurley when he took the image I had chosen to use.

"I was overwhelmed with all connections I had discovered during this image making project.”

Mrs Smith said she had a strong sense the fallen soldiers in Frank Hurley's image were not forgotten and while laid to rest far away in a foreign environment, they would remain forever an integral part of the Australian landscape.

"The enduring impact is also that no community in Australia is left untouched by the impact of the sacrifice made by their youth going to war.

"The contribution and suffering of all those who have served should never be forgotten.”

Mrs Smith acknowledged The Australian War Memorial for their help with research for the project.

The finished work weighs almost 40kg and is printed on metallic paper behind armoured glass standing 2.3m by 1.1m.

Mrs Smith plans to donate the image once the exhibition is complete and hopes to see the memorial works tour Europe.