TRIBUTE: Warwick woman dedicated life to community

LIFE OF SERVICE: Lorna Church's picture for the Warwick Community Heroes calendar released in 2008.

LIFE OF SERVICE: Lorna Church's picture for the Warwick Community Heroes calendar released in 2008. Contributed

FORMER Warwick resident Lorna Church dedicated much of her life to community service through various groups in the region.

The former president and foundational member of the Warwick and District Historical Society passed away on Wednesday last week aged 92.

She was born in Ipswich on the May 18 1927 and married Alwyn Church in 1947.

The couple moved to Warwick in 1949 so Mr Church could begin work at Scots PGC College.

Together they were a part of the committee who established the Warwick Community Kindergarten in 1953.

Mrs Church also helped bring the Meals and Wheels program to the town, serving as treasurer to the committee for eight years.

When her daughter Janet joined the Warwick Girl Guides, Mrs Church also joined in an administrative role.

She was appointed as the Western Queensland Division Regional Commissioner of the guides and managed girl guide groups in the district.

Through the guides Mrs Church met Maureen Free, a lifelong friend who wrote to her during her last days.

Mrs Free remembers her friend as a gentle and kind woman who was always thorough in her work.

"Whenever I went over to see her she was always so welcoming and happy to see me," she said.

"I loved her as a friend, we had a great friendship."

In 1978 Mrs Church was awarded the Quota Woman of the Year award in Warwick for her community service.

Mrs Church was president of the historical society from 1987-1998, giving more than 25 years of her life to the group.

During her time with the society, they created their home base at Pringle Cottage and acquired the surrounding buildings to form the museum.

Current president Bernie Stephens said the society may never have existed without Mrs Church and her husband.

While she left the society as Mr Stephens started, the two would occasionally cross paths as Mrs Church visited Pringle Cottage for tea.

"She was a real historian, she wanted to preserve the history of the district and she knew much of it herself," he said.

Throughout her life, Mrs Church was also a member of the Killarney Historical Society, the QCWA and the Red Cross.

Red Cross (front from left) Cynthia Willi, Barbara Reid, Lilian McBean, Lorna Church and Margaret Waltisbuhl Eloise Handley

Mrs Church's community contribution was recognised by the Royal Historical Society of Queensland in 1990 and she was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2008.

Mrs Church had two children, Janet in 1949 and William in 1953.

Janet Diehl said she was a wonderful mother who was very proud of her family.

"It was wonderful she could spend her final years with grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Mrs Diehl said.

"She appreciated being close to them in her last days."