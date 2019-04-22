Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tributes have flown for the young man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.
Tributes have flown for the young man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.
Health

Tributes flow for Coast man and woman after festival deaths

Matty Holdsworth
by
22nd Apr 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES have been left for the young Sunshine Coast man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.

A 24-year-old Maleny man and a 22-year-old Nambour woman were found dead in a tent within the grounds of the festival about 9.30am.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of death, but police say there are no suspicious circumstances at this stage.

Dozens of festival goers have paid their respects on social media.

Carla Jane wrote "This is so heavy.. my thoughts are with the family and friend."

Alex Mac wrote: "R.I.P... look out for your friends and neighbours guys"

Sam Kapeen wrote: "I missed out on rabbits this year but this is so tragic sorry for the loss."

Di Sherman wrote: "How sad two families have lost their children."

Leave your tributes to the pair in the comments below.

editors picks maleny nambour rabbits eat lettuce rabbits eat lettuce festival warwick
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Roll your sleeves up for tattoo and rockabilly event

    Roll your sleeves up for tattoo and rockabilly event

    Whats On Got a soft spot for tattoos and rockabilly? This one's for you, and there's a three-day Airlie Beach Festival of Music up for grabs.

    Sculptures a work of art

    premium_icon Sculptures a work of art

    News Sculptures on display in Proserpine and Bowen.

    Christensen at risk of loss over "Member for Manila" claims

    premium_icon Christensen at risk of loss over "Member for Manila" claims

    Politics ABC Insiders asks if Christensen's time is up in Dawson

    Woman crashed car but told police had been stolen

    premium_icon Woman crashed car but told police had been stolen

    Crime Driver who crashed into Aurizon shed faces court.