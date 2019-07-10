Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rip Torn in the 1997 hit Men in Black.
Rip Torn in the 1997 hit Men in Black. Supplied
Celebrity

Tributes flow for dead Men in Black star

by Ben Feuerherd
10th Jul 2019 2:10 PM

Longtime stage and Hollywood actor Rip Torn, who appeared in blockbusters such as Men in Black and Dodgeball, died on Tuesday, his publicist said in a statement.

He was 88.

Torn died peacefully at his home in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon with his wife and two of his daughters by his side.

"His remarkable career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life," his publicist said in a statement announcing his death.

Torn, who appeared in 10 Broadway productions, starred as Zed in Men in Black in 1997. He became most associated with the character Artie, a talk show producer, on the HBO show The Larry Sanders Show.

Later, he starred as Patches O'Houlihan, a wheelchair-bound dodgeball coach in the cult classic, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Tributes are now flowing for the actor:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.

celebrity dodgeball editors picks men in black movies rip torn

Top Stories

    Backyard drug set-up takes man to court

    premium_icon Backyard drug set-up takes man to court

    Crime A Cannnovale man has found out DIY is not an option when it comes to accessing ilicit drugs.

    How seagulls could make us all sick

    premium_icon How seagulls could make us all sick

    Health Seagulls may be threatening more than your fish and chips

    More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    premium_icon More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    Whats On Find out what will be on offer at the Cannonvale State School Fete.