Tributes flow for ‘devoted’ dad killed in crash

Tributes are flowing and a fundraiser has been started for father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, after he was killed in a crash at Parklands on Friday. He is survived by his wife, Alana, and four children.

FAMILY members have paid tribute to a "loving, caring" father-of-four cut down in his prime in a fatal crash at Parklands on Friday.

Brian Carter had left his North Arm home that morning on motorbike and was riding along Nambour Connection Rd, Parklands when tragedy struck.

He was involved in a head-on crash about 11.30am and rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.

Mr Carter, 37, is survived by wife Alana, and their four daughters.

Close relatives described him as "caring, sharing and loving", thoroughly devoted to his family and a man who was most at home outdoors.

Friends have created a crowd funded campaign which has already amassed thousands of dollars, to support his young family.

His cousin Eddie Marshall had known Mr Carter since he was three, and said the "cheeky, fun-loving, larrikin" grew into a family-first husband and father.

Brian Carter, has been identified as the man killed in yesterday's horror crash on Nambour Connection Rd, Parklands, Pictured here with his wife Alana.

"He was always striving to improve himself to be the best husband and father. He was so devoted to the girls and Alana, that really captured our attention," Mr Marshall said.

"They were a tight knit family and he adored them all," Mr Marshall's wife Fiona said.

Mr Marshall said Mr Carter's innate way of offering himself to others in need would forever "blow him away".

"He was always putting himself aside to help others. In many ways he was a rock for others in difficult times," he said.

"We all have our moments but he was always there whenever someone needed him."

Mr Marshall said the Carters were struggling to cope with the loss.

Brian Carter was tragically killed in a crash at Parklands on Friday morning.

"At the end of the day, he was just a young man. It's so sad for Alana and the four kids … they were just getting on top of everything, doing so well. It's so sad," he said.

His aunt and uncle, Heather and Lester Hall, described him as a "caring, sharing and loving" man.

"We can't speak highly enough of him. He was just great with everyone," Mrs Hall said.

"So generous, so kind. We definitely feel this hard, the loss of him.

"Anyone who needed a hand, or anything, he would help out.

"He loved his outdoors, fishing, camping, we loved him. He was such a beautiful person, who wouldn't hurt a fly."

7 News Sunshine Coast footage of the horror Parklands crash on Friday which killed a father of four.

Mrs Hall said the Carters had only stayed at their property along the Mary River about two weeks earlier.

"He had only just got the bike and was riding it up here. It's just so tragic," she said.

It was Mr Marshall who introduced him into the earthmoving game - and 10 years on Mr Carter's small business was thriving.

"He approached me about getting an excavator, every now and then he would give me a call to see how he was going. Not quite a mentor but he just liked to touch base," Mr Marshall said.

"It was great to see him stick with it."

Mooloolaba rider Craig Berndsen only knew Mr Carter for a short time but said the pair instantly bonded over their shared love of riding and fathering daughters.

Mr Berndsen was the man who sold Mr Carter his bike and said they had planned to ride up to Double Island together.

"We had a bond, felt connected over riding. He was looking forward to having motorbikes as an outlet again," Mr Berndsen said.

"When we met Brian really opened up to me. He told me he had gone through a pretty rough patch, but had met his wife and really turned his life around.

"I know people who haven't come out of rough patches like he did. I just remember thinking 'good on him'.

"It really hit home. It hurt seeing it.

"There's a real sense of camaraderie in bikes, when you lose someone like this you really feel it."

Mr Berndsen reached out to Mr Carter's wife Alana yesterday morning to see how he could help.

Within hours he had established a GoFundMe Page to help the family's immediate future.

It can be found at financial support for Brian's wife and children - more than $6000 has been raised in about 24 hours.

"I couldn't imagine what she is going through, especially with four young daughters. I have two myself," he said.

"It's tragic, especially at the start of the school holidays."