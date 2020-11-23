Tributes flow for ‘kind-hearted’ young bike rider

Car goes into dam in horror crash west of Brisbane (9 News)

Car goes into dam in horror crash west of Brisbane (9 News)

A YOUNG rider who died after his motorbike crashed into a truck on the Gold Coast has been remembered as a "kind-hearted" man who "always knew how to put a smile on everyone's face".

Tributes have flowed on social media for 26-year-old Tallai man Joshua Mowat.

It has emerged Mr Mowat tragically died in front of his father, who was riding ahead of him.

Joshua Mowat, 26, from Tallai, died after his motorbike collided with a truck at Advancetown on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

Mr Mowat was travelling along notorious Nerang Murwillumbah Rd at Advancetown about 9.50am yesterday when his motorbike and a small truck collided.

He sadly died at the scene - on the same road four teens died in a horror smash on July 25.

Among an outpouring of grief from friends on Facebook, one woman wrote: "Rest in peace. You were such an amazing kind hearted person you always knew how to put a smile on everyone's face."

"We will miss you Josh," she said.

Friends described Mr Mowat as a "bright and wholesome guy" and a loyal mate.

"Rest in peace buddy. Ride on over the clouds," one man wrote.

Joshua Mowat, 26, from Tallai. Picture: Facebook

Mr Mowat's death came on the same day a 54-year-old motorcyclist died in a fatal crash at Norwell and a third man was thrown from his bike and lost a leg at Arundel.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said 19 people had died on city roads in the past year - nine more than last year.

" … these are needless, these crashes. The loss of life we saw yesterday is simply unacceptable. The loss of life we have seen this year is unacceptable," he said.

Joshua Mowat, 26, from Tallai. Picture: Facebook

"What I would urge people to do is drive to the speed limit, know your capabilities and know what your limits are …

"This death is happening on a terrible scale. The numbers of families, friends, community itself - the loss of life is just unacceptable.

"The frustrating thing is most of these crashes are avoidable … it was a terrible day yesterday. In a seven hour period we lost two lives and we have another man who has lost his leg, so his life will never be the same."

Joshua Mowat, 26, from Tallai. Picture: Facebook

Speaking about Nerang Murwillumbah Rd, Supt Wheeler said: "In terms of that stretch of road, we have stepped up patrols in that area but the reality is this: we could have a police officer every 100m on that stretch of road and that would not always prevent these tragic incidents from occurring."

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating all incidents from the weekend.

Originally published as Tributes flow for 'kind-hearted' young bike rider