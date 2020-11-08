Menu
Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

by Cloe Read
8th Nov 2020 3:10 PM
Tributes are flowing online for an "amazing, loving and passionate" man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

A 53-year-old Cooroy man who died after a crash with a campervan on Black Mountain Range Rd about 1.40pm has been described as "one of the greatest men in the world".

"RIP one of the greatest men in the world, so sad to hear, so sorry for his family," Ben Cooney wrote.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.


"We had a great day at work yesterday with plenty of laughs.

"He left doing his favourite thing with a big smile on his face."

Jesse Drysdale said he was "one of the best blokes I've ever known".

"Loving, caring and passionate about what he loved," he wrote.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash.

The driver and passenger of the campervan, a 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were not physically injured during the incident.

