Tributes for skier killed by tree branch in Thredbo

A former Sydney doctor who died after hitting a tree while skiing at Thredbo earlier this month was doing what he loved best when the accident happened, his friends say.

Tributes have been posted on social media for Dr Bing Michael Oei, 68 who was killed after hitting a low hanging tree branch while skiing at Thredbo on August 10.

Former Mosman sports doctor Bing Michael Oei. Picture: Supplied

"He was well liked here, he was very competitive, he loved skiing," Trumps Bridge Centre manager Derrick Browne said.

The Hahnenkamm Chalet posted online that they had lost a member of their skiing family.

"Michael Oei sadly passed away on the mountain doing what himself and everyone loves when on holiday … skiing, a freak and very unfortunate accident

"Michael will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May you rest in peace Michael and be skiing all those hills in the sky," the chalet's post said.

A patient of Dr Oei described him as a great man who had given her hope.

"Dr Oei was determined to get to the bottom of my pain and had been working with me weekly.

"Such a great man, so sad,'' Abbie Tiller posted online.

Dr Oei worked as a sports doctor in Mosman before moving to South Australia after he was expelled from the prestigious Australian Golf Club in 2016 after being found guilty of "conduct unbecoming of a member"

Dr Oei sued the golf club after he was accused of moving his ball to improve his position.

He denied having done anything in a dishonest fashion and should be reinstated as a member but lost his case in the NSW Supreme Court.

Police from Monaro Police District are investigating Dr Oei's death and are preparing a report for the NSW Coroner.