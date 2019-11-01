Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Trick or treaters busted stealing from doorstep

by Cloe Read
1st Nov 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GROUP of trick or treaters have been caught on CCTV stealing handfuls of Halloween chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

Gordon Park resident Ivy Campbell caught the group on camera about 6.45pm last night scooping handfuls into a plastic bag.

"They were the second group to come through and we put out heaps of candy," Ms Campbell said.

"And you can see the first girl goes back for more.

"We even had a sign out saying take a couple of pieces."

 

Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.
Halloween trick or treaters steal handfuls of chocolate in Gordon Park, Brisbane.

 

Ms Campbell, who has only just had her first Halloween in Australia, said the incident was terrible.

"I'm American and this is my first year of actually doing Halloween here so I was pretty sad to see it," she said.

"It really did suck, I just felt horrible for the kids that came after.

"I was pretty upset last night but what can you do?"

More Stories

Show More
cctv footage chocolate lollies theft trick or treat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I found out what marine rubbish was doing, I was mortified'

        premium_icon 'I found out what marine rubbish was doing, I was mortified'

        Environment Rescue centre in Whitsundays is saving our precious turtles.

        WINNER: Cody takes out top two student awards

        premium_icon WINNER: Cody takes out top two student awards

        Education Proserpine State High School celebrates year's hardest workers.

        Three family members speed to success at Reef Titles

        premium_icon Three family members speed to success at Reef Titles

        Sport Whitsundays karters nab swag of accolades at race meet.

        Katter in support of press freedoms

        Katter in support of press freedoms

        News “You blokes are a pack of bastards but I love you."