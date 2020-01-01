Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ugghhh. The dreaded hangover.
Ugghhh. The dreaded hangover.
Health

TRIED AND TESTED: We reveal our no-fail hangover cures

1st Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEELING a little dusty after a couple too many bevvies last night?

Don't worry, we've got your back.

The journos at The Northern Star have put together a list of our very own, tried and tested, hangover cures.

Some of these beauties have seen us survive some particularly rough days.

So start 2020 right, and don't let a sneaky little hangover get in the way.

Why not try...

  • A Big Mac with large fries and the sweetest drink I can find, namely Fanta, plus an aspirin
  • Berocca and a slice of dried toast. And fresh fruit if it's going
  • Swim at the beach, followed by bacon. All the bacon
  • Hair of the dog: A bloody Mary with plenty of tabasco
  • Balance every drink with a glass of water in between
  • Berocca before drinks
  • Stick to the one poison
  • Panadol and Vitamin B tablet before you go to sleep
  • Hydralyte icypoles.

And if all that fails, sleep is your friend. Your best friend. Tomorrow is a new day.

What's your hangover remedy? Email news@northernstar.com.au and let us know so we can add it to the list.

alcohol editors picks hangover health new years day new years eve
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With New Year over it’s time to plan Australia Day

        premium_icon With New Year over it’s time to plan Australia Day

        News Live entertainment, activities for the kids and a classic Aussie barbecue are on the cards at Northerlies.

        • 1st Jan 2020 1:14 PM
        50+ PHOTOS: Ultimate gallery of NYE at Airlie Beach

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Ultimate gallery of NYE at Airlie Beach

        News Take a look at our mega gallery of those who rung in 2020 in Airlie Beach last...

        Bowen sailors celebrate Sydney Hobart Yacht Race success

        premium_icon Bowen sailors celebrate Sydney Hobart Yacht Race success

        News Veteran sailor Rodger Snell from Bowen, is tired but elated after crewing the boat...

        Why these officers are preparing to take on Everest

        premium_icon Why these officers are preparing to take on Everest

        News Three Whitsunday police officers are going through a gruelling training regimen...