Trio arrested after ‘lovely’ man shot outside home

Residents of an affluent suburb expressed shock after a ‘lovely’ man was shot outside his house overnight.

Residents of an affluent suburb expressed shock after a ‘lovely’ man was shot outside his house overnight.

The victim of a shooting in one of Brisbane's most affluent suburbs has been described as a "lovely man".

Residents living on Alma Rd, Clayfield were in shock today after a man was shot outside a house overnight.

Police this afternoon arrested and charged three people over the shooting.

Police outside a Clayfield home where a man was shot overnight. Picture: 7 News

One local described the victim as "lovely" and said she was shocked to hear he had been shot.

Some residents of unit blocks on the street said they did not hear the shooting happen during the night and were unaware of the drama on their street until the police spoke to people in the morning.

The man suffered minor injuries to the torso from the shooting.

He was hospitalised after he was shot in the stomach in one of Brisbane's ritziest suburbs on Monday night.

Police are investigating after two men arrived at an address on Alma Rd, Clayfield around 7.50pm.

Three people have been charged over a shooting in Clayfield overnight. Picture: 7 News

A verbal altercation broke out not long after with a resident, and he sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

The man, 43, was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

A 29-year-old Zillmere man has been charged with nine offences including attempted murder, enter dwelling threatening violence, possession of a shortened firearm, possession of explosives (ammunition) and possession of tainted property. He has also been charged with drug-related offences.

A 27-year-old Zillmere man has been charged with five offences including attempted murder, enter dwelling threatening violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a shortened firearm and dangerous drugs.

A 27-year-old Gordon Park woman has been charged with six offences including being an accessory after the fact, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing a shortened firearm and possession of dangerous drugs.

They have all been refused police bail and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Originally published as Trio arrested after 'lovely' man shot outside Clayfield home