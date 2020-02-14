Trio tackle Roller Coaster Cancer Ride

A-TEAM: The trio will embark on one of the biggest rides they're ever taken on next month, raising money for cancer while doing it. Pictured: Ross Meier, Nicole Jankowski and Rebecca Sulusi.

THREE Bowen riders are set to tackle one of their longest rides ever next month, as they take on the Bowen Roller Coaster Ride to Collinsville to raise money for cancer.

Ross Meier, Nicole Jankowski and Rebecca Sulusi competed in Mackay’s River 2 Reef Ride event last year, and Mrs Sulusi, the Townsville to Cairns Ride the year before.

Mr Meier said after riding the 35km last year they were looking for another challenge, though there was “a long way to go” with their training.

“Following our success at the River 2 Reef Ride we thought, why not have a crack at this one,” he said.

The trio try to train 120km a week, which involves 5am starts, 34 degree heat and more coffee than they have “ever drank before”.

Mrs Sulusi calls Nicole Jankowski a “superwoman”, who manages to find time to train daily with four young children and a husband who does shift work.

“Before the River 2 Reef, I hadn’t been on a bike since I was 12. Back then it was easy,” she said.

“I started on a mountain bike and they were like, ‘no, you need a real bike’.”

Mr Meier said every one of them had been affected by cancer, whether close friends of family, but says the personal experience wasn’t the main motivation behind their ride.

“When you think about the motivation initially it’s not because someone has passed away that you jump on the bike,” he said.

“You’re raising these funds for a really good cause and along the way you’re getting exercise and socialising.

“My mum passed away many years ago. But then you’ve got friends and their wives are being treated for breast cancers. Any day you can wake up and your world changes.

“There is no practice run. This is the real deal.”

Mrs Sulusi said both of her parents had had cancer and the disease “doesn’t discriminate.”

“You just think, it’s just not fair,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if you‘re a good person, a bad person, young, old.”

Mrs Sulusi who has previously completed the Townsville to Cairns ride raising money for the Children’s Cancer Institute, says fundraising is the only motivation behind her ride.

“We like the social side of it, but for me I do it for the charity aspect. That’s literally the only reason I started,” she said.

“You don’t raise money sitting and watching.”

Mrs Sulusi said her own experiences made her realise how lucky we were to have our health care and she doesn’t mind a “sore bum and sore legs”, if it means they can help support it.

“People whinge about our healthcare system, we couldn’t be more thankful,” she said.

“We stayed at the Cancer Council lodge with my mum for about six weeks on and off.

“Those sorts of things, you go, ‘someone’s got to raise money somewhere for it.’”

Mrs Jankowski has her own reasons for the ride, with bowel cancer affecting several generations of her family.

“It’s genetic so I was like, my children it’s for them,” she said.

“Let’s find that cure, that’s the goal.”

Mrs Sulusi and Mrs Jankowski completed an 85km training ride last weekend, which is about half the length they will ride for the Roller Coaster Cancer Ride next month.

Mrs Sulusi jokes that she is no cyclist “by any means” saying the ride was “hard work”.

“There was nothing glamorous about it, 34 degrees and 100 per cent humidity, the wind was hot, take your breath away hot,” she said.

“You know I don’t get off the bike and go, ‘oh I loved that’.

“We’re not sitting at home, at least we’re giving it a go.”

The trio work for Queensland Country Credit Union, who own Queensland Country Health Fund who will be sponsoring the Bowen Roller Coaster Ride on March 7 and 8.

There is more information on the best way to donate on the Bowen Roller Coaster Cancer Challenge Facebook page.