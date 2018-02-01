Trivia across Whitsunday

TERRIFIC TEST: Fun for all ages, exercise your brain and get together with friends at a local trivia night this week.

IF YOU have a killer trivia team, are just looking for a fun night out or just have a head full of random facts - you could do the rounds of all the local trivia offered within the region.

You and your team might be able to cover the cost of dinner, drinks and then some with the prizes on offer.

Get the week off to a good start at Whitsunday Sailing Club at its Monday night trivia.

Round up your mates or closet trivia buffs and head to the club where quiz master Airlie Norton will take you through a night of facts and fun.

Accompanied by drinks and food, the questions will be asked from 7pm, but you'll probably want to head down earlier to secure a good table and grab a bite

to eat and something to drink.

Take a night off and celebrate making it halfway through the average Joe's working week at Jubilee Tavern for its Wednesday night trivia.

Be sure to arrive by 7pm as the friendly quiz master waits for no one and delivers on the top quality banter.

Jubilee Tavern's trivia nights will have you delving into your brain's black hole of knowledge, with puzzle, picture, song rounds and regular themed nights.

A crowd favourite with the youthful and mature, a Wednesday night at the Jubilee is not to be missed.

With weekly games and prizes for best dressed tables, you might even cover the costs of your dinner

and drinks.

The Reef Gateway's Thursday night trivia is back after a short break over the Christmas, New Year and what flows on through to Australia Day festivities.

Quiz night at the Reef Gateway starts at 7pm sharp so don't be late.

If you can't bear to miss out on the Thursday night quiz challenge, call the friendly team on 4946 2600, or take your chances as walk-ins are welcome.

So if you are looking for something different be sure to get your quiz on.