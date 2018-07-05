Trivia caps on to drive MoW night

VOLUNTEERS: Maxine McLeod and Bronwyn Milen at a Meals on Wheels fundraising sausage sizzle at Fausts IGA last month.

BACK by popular demand for the second year is the Proserpine Meals on Wheels Trivia Night next Friday.

Kicking off at 6.30pm at the Masonic Lodge Building in Chapman St, the event will help raise funds to keep the meal delivery service going in the community.

Co-ordinator Helen Maynard-Turner said there was a range of great prizes to be won.

"We have great prizes which have kindly been donated by different business houses and individuals,” she said.

Prizes include vouchers from Faust IGA, Porters Mitre 10, Bunnings, Banjo's Bar and Bistro, Mick's Mobile Computers, Australia Post, George's Diner, Rainbow Bakery and numerous other donated items.

There will also be a light supper provided plus a raffle and auction.

Ms Maynard-Turner said the feedback from last year's inaugural event was so successful that MoW had to back it up in 2018.

"Everyone had such a good time last year they told us they would come back ... and, lo and behold, some have already rebooked tablets,” she said.

With topics set to range from "a bit of everything”, the theme on the night - "Black Friday” - encourages participants to come in fancy dress, with a prize for the best-dressed table.

Families and children of all ages are welcome, with eight to a table. Those intending to come along are encouraged to book for supper catering purposes.

The event is BYO, with water and soft drink available for purchase.

Don't forget your snacks if you get a bit peckish.

Great night

WHAT: Meals on Wheels Trivia Night

WHEN: Friday, July 13, 6.30pm

WHERE: Masonic Lodge building on Chapman St, Proserpine

THEME: Black Friday

TO BOOK: 4945 1733