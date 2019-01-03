Cyclone to strengthen, turn for Queensland

Bureau of Meteorology weather mapping on Wednesday of Tropical Cyclone Penny.

CYCLONE Penny has moved out to sea off the Queensland coast but is set to swing around to head back toward the Sunshine State.

It's expected to weaken as it heads for Townsville, hitting as a tropical low next week.

As of about 5am today Tropical Cyclone Penny was a category 1 out over the Coral Sea, about 340km north-northwest of Willis Island and 505km east-northeast of Cooktown.

The tracking map for Tropical Cyclone Penny, issued at 4.57am. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

The system had recorded wind gusts up to 120kmh and was moving about 30kmh in an easterly direction.

The Bureau of the Meteorology is predicting Penny to gradually intensify while it is out over sea.

It is forecast to reach its peak as a category 2 system while offshore tomorrow before turning for Queensland.

After swinging southwest it's expected to weaken and return to a tropical low before reaching land.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the system to reach Townsville as a tropical low by Monday.