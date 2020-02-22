Menu
A tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria is expected to turn into Category 2 or 3 Cyclone Esther tomorrow before moving in a southwest direction. PICTURE: WINDY.COM
Weather

Tropical cyclone to bring rainfall to Whitsundays

Jordan Gilliland
22nd Feb 2020 2:00 PM

A BREWING cyclone in the Gulf of Carpentaria is predicted to bring wild weather to some parts of Queensland, however the Whitsundays are predicted to only receive a small deluge of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says it expects Queensland’s first cyclone of the season to form by Sunday afternoon in the Gulf of Carpentaria, near the Northern Territory-Queensland border.

As a result of the potential cyclone, the BOM has issued a warning that heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding may be possible in parts of Queensland.

BOM meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the Whitsundays would not be dramatically impacted by the cyclone activity, however could expect up to 100mm of rain over the next three days.

“There will be an increase in rain activity in the region, although that isn’t directly related to the cyclone,” he said.

“We have a high in the Tasman Sea, with east-north easterly winds, which when converged with the tropical low of the cyclone will most likely cause a rain event.”

Mr Kennedy said the weeks weather would be “unsettled” with rain and cloud expected.

“There won’t be (rainfall) too substantial in the Whitsunday region, but I would say it’s likely to see about 50-100mm over the week, with Sunday the day we expect to see the most rain,” he said.

“It will steady itself in the back of the week, but still expect showers.”

“Expect temperatures this week to dip a little below the February average of 29.6 degrees due to the shower activity.”

