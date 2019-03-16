Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tropical Cyclone Trevor. Photo: BOM
Tropical Cyclone Trevor. Photo: BOM
Weather

Cyclone Trevor to make landfall within days

by Tess Ikonomou
18th Mar 2019 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TROPICAL CYCLONE Trevor is expected to make landfall within days off the Far North Queensland as the system continues to intensify.

The cyclone formed today, as the tropical low made its way in a south-westerly direction towards Cape York.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonty Hall said the system would be generating wind gusts up to 130km/hr today.

"It started as a disorganised low pressure subsystem, but the environment is very favourable for it to intensify," he said.

"We are expecting it to continue to intensify as it's getting its act together.

Mr Hall said the system was travelling as a low speed of 8km/hr which gave it more time to intensify.

"It's forecasted to make landfall on Tuesday evening and the longer it stays over water, the more it can develop," he said.

Mr Hall said Townsville was in the clear, and would not receive much rain.

"It's forecast for a little bit of rain, but there will not be any severe weather," he said.

"There's an expected increase in rainfall from showers and thunderstorms, but heavy rainfall will be from Cairns northwards."

Mr Hall said there wouldn't be any reprieve for Townsville from the searing heat and humidity.

"I don't think the humidity is likely to improve, there are easterly winds coming from the deep tropics," he said.

The mercury will continue to hover around 30 and 31 degrees from Monday through to next week, with a high chance of rain every day, sitting at 80 per cent for showers and possible storms.

"The humid conditions will continue throughout much of next week … the showers and storm should help keep things cooler," Mr Hall said.

More Stories

cyclone editors picks queensland weather

Top Stories

    MYTH OR LEGEND: The phantom sailor of Armit Island

    premium_icon MYTH OR LEGEND: The phantom sailor of Armit Island

    News It all started on a solitary island with a shrill cry in the middle of the night.

    Wave of people in Proserpine

    premium_icon Wave of people in Proserpine

    News Town abuzz as hundreds of cruise ship passengers arrive

    Toddler takes first steps thanks to stranger's kind act

    premium_icon Toddler takes first steps thanks to stranger's kind act

    News A local child has been beating a disorder one small step at a time.

    Whitsunday students take a stand against violence

    Whitsunday students take a stand against violence

    News Local schools made their 'zero tolerance' policy clear.