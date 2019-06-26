Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Road Closed Sign
Road Closed Sign
News

Truck accident causes traffic chaos

by Talisa Eley
26th Jun 2019 10:51 AM

A SEMI-TRAILER has broken down on a busy Gold Coast roundabout, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The truck trailer broke away from the cab in the middle of the roundabout, at the intersection of Ashmore Rd and Upton St at Bundall just before 9.30am.

At 10.30am the area was still blocked as police worked to clear the area, with heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

A police spokeswoman said drivers should avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

It is unclear what the vehicle was carrying at the time.

More Stories

accident gold coast traffic truck truck accident

Top Stories

    Why this man is running on water

    premium_icon Why this man is running on water

    Environment He's tackling the world's longest run on water, and it's all to raise money for an Australian company.

    • 26th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Tools stolen from back of ute

    Tools stolen from back of ute

    Crime Have you noticed anything suspicious that could help police?

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:31 AM
    Everything you need to know about the Collinsville Rodeo

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about the Collinsville Rodeo

    Rural Find out what's on and when at this year's Collinsville Rodeo

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards