Menu
Login
CRASH: At Bruce Highway near Kuttabul
CRASH: At Bruce Highway near Kuttabul Contributed
Breaking

Truck and car collision shuts road near Kuttabul

Madura Mccormack
by
12th Sep 2018 7:07 PM

UPDATE 8:30PM: Council has been called to clean up spilled diesel on the road, according to Queensland Police.

Two women have been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood at least one lane of the Bruce Highway has reopened.

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway has been shut in both directions near Hampden State School after a car-carrier truck and car collided.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said emergency crews were called to the scene about 6.22pm, to reports of a car-carrier and car colliding.

The car-carrier came to a stop upright in a ditch.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics are assessing two women, who will be taken to the Mackay Base Hospital shortly.

It is understood a driver of one of the vehicles is always being treated.

Both lanes of the highway have been blocked, with traffic control currently in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

bruce highway car crash crash emergency services hampden state school qas qfes qps queensland ambulance queensland fire queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Touch footy news and draw

    Touch footy news and draw

    News THE junior touch footy teams travelled away to Bowen on Sunday for the Junior Carnival to play against teams from Bowen and the Burdekin.　

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    News Not everyone is happy about the compulsory vessel tracking units

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    News Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Betten claims ninth title at the 2018 Airlie Beach Triathlon

    Betten claims ninth title at the 2018 Airlie Beach Triathlon

    News Betten claims ninth title at the 2018 Airlie Beach Triathlon

    Local Partners