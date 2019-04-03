Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Truck and caravan collide on major CQ highway

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd Apr 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

9.30AM: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious two vehicle crash on the Carnarvon Highway at Rolleston.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene, approximately 80km out of Rolleston towards Injune, around 7am where a truck and caravan have collided.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance confirmed the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and did not require transportation to hospital.

Two other people are believed to have critical injuries.

One lane of the Carnarvon Highway, south of Rolleston, has been blocked.

More to follow.

caravan crash carnarvon highway queensland ambulance service queensland police service rolleston tmbcrashes truck and vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CUT DEEP: Trees destroyed in 'malicious' attack

    premium_icon CUT DEEP: Trees destroyed in 'malicious' attack

    News Developers say a "grudge” could be behind vegetation offensive.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 9:30 AM
    INFERNO: Man watches as car goes up in flames

    premium_icon INFERNO: Man watches as car goes up in flames

    News "I just stood back and watched the barbecue.”

    Sticking with Adani

    Sticking with Adani

    Business A product that shows Bowen is sticking solid with Adani.