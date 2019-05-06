Menu
Ambulance crews are en route.
Truck and motorcycle collide on Bruce Highway

Janessa Ekert
by
6th May 2019 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
UPDATE 1.50PM: A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after colliding with a truck on the Bruce Highway near Sarina this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the rider, a man in his 50s, suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

The truck driver was not injured. 

Emergency crews are clearing the scene.

BREAKING 1.20PM: MULTIPLE emergency crews are responding to the Bruce Highway south of Mackay following reports of a traffic crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a truck and motorcycle had collided near the Caltex at Sarina.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

