Menu
Login
The truck flipped onto its side around 2.30pm on Monday, blocking the highway.
The truck flipped onto its side around 2.30pm on Monday, blocking the highway.
News

Truck carrying gas tanks flips over

14th Jan 2019 2:36 PM

A TRUCK loaded with gas cylinders has flipped onto its side on a busy Melbourne road, spilling its cargo across the toll link.

The accident happened about 2.30pm on the EastLink toll road in southeastern Melbourne.

The truck and its goods spilt across the toll road near the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North about 2.30pm.

Aerial shot of the truck lying on its side with gas cylinders strewn about. Picture: 9 News
Aerial shot of the truck lying on its side with gas cylinders strewn about. Picture: 9 News

It is unclear what caused the truck to roll over, with the tanks tumbling onto the motorway.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed a man, believed to be the driver.

Traffic banked up behind the scene and motorists are urged to find another route to avoid delays.

More Stories

eastlink toll road editors picks melbourne truck

Top Stories

    Hook, line and sea eagle

    Hook, line and sea eagle

    News It's the rescue mission that temporarily halted a Red Cat Adventures tour.

    Fuel prices drop after sky-rocketing

    Fuel prices drop after sky-rocketing

    News Central Queensland drivers are being unfairly slugged more for fuel.

    Noah had an ark, Charles had a trolley

    Noah had an ark, Charles had a trolley

    News Noah had an ark, Charles had a trolley

    Leading expert to discuss climate change in Whitsundays

    Leading expert to discuss climate change in Whitsundays

    News Climate change talk in the Whitsundays.

    Local Partners