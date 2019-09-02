30 pigs perish in truck rollover on rural road

UPDATE: A NUMBER of pigs being carted on a truck which rolled north-west of Dalby had to be destroyed by authorities at the scene.

About 30 pigs injured in the truck crash on Kents Rd at Jimbour West about 7.45am were humanely destroyed as emergency services and workers rustled up the rest on the roadside.

Police investigations indicate the truck had been travelling on the narrow Kents Rd when its front wheel left the bitumen and the truck toppled on its side.

The male driver was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dalby Hospital.

The QAS spokeswoman said the driver suffered chest pain and was transported in a stable condition.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services turned out to the incident and had to cut the rear trailer of the truck to gain entry to the livestock bays.

The truck had been carting about 200 pigs, most of which survived uninjured and were freed from the trailer soon after QFES crews arrived on scene.

Truck rollover Jimbour west Emily Bradfield

The uninjured pigs were seen grazing and lazing on the side of the road before a second truck was brought in to transport them.

Heavy haulage equipment was brought in to right the felled truck which was able to be driven from the scene.

Police remained at the scene for a number of hours as it was cleared and the pigs collected, with the road remaining open due to low traffic volumes.

A Dalby police spokesman said no charges had been filed in relation to the crash.

EARLIER: A TRUCK carting pigs has rolled on a rural road north-west of Dalby this morning.

Multiple emergency services crews are on scene at Kents Rd at Jimbour West where the truck, reported as carting a load of pigs, rolled about 7.45am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating the occupant of the truck at the scene while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services secure the area.

Firefighters were cutting the rear door of the trailer in an effort to gain access to where the pigs were, a QFES spokesman said.

It is unknown if any of the animals were injured.

The incident is ongoing.