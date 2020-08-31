Menu
CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service crews are on the scene of a crash on the Bruce HIghway.
Scrap metal truck crashes off Bruce Highway north of Mackay

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
31st Aug 2020 8:43 PM | Updated: 9:27 PM
UPDATE 9.30PM: A MAN will be taken to Mackay Base Hospital after his truck came off the Bruce Highway at Yalboroo.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived.

"He was complaining of lower lumbar pain," he said.

He said the man had been cut in the crash.

It's understood the man was driving a scrap metal truck when it came off the road at 8.22pm, 75km north of Mackay.

The QAS spokesman said the driver was in a stable condition and would be taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

EARLIER 8.40PM: PARAMEDICS are assessing two people involved in a truck crash on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the truck came off the highway near Yalbaroo, 75km north of Mackay, at 8.22pm.

He said two people were involved, but their injures and condition were still being assessed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said police and fire crews were heading to the crash.

More to come.

