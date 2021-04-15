Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a truck crash north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Truck ‘crashes into guard rail’

Darryn Nufer
15th Apr 2021 4:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck has reportedly crashed into a guard rail north of Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Kunwarara Road and Hams Road, at Canoona, at 3.31pm.

There was an initial but unconfirmed report that the truck had swerved to avoid another vehicle before it came to grief.

It is understood the truck has ruptured a diesel tank.

Police have also been called to the scene.

More to come.

kunwarara road truck crashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next steps in Grosvenor mine explosion inquiry revealed

        Premium Content Next steps in Grosvenor mine explosion inquiry revealed

        News Hearings exploring the Grosvenor mine disaster on May 6 2020 and the 27 methane exceedances that occurred at the mine have now been adjourned.

        • 15th Apr 2021 2:59 PM
        Fears CQ mine will be abandoned over company’s money woes

        Premium Content Fears CQ mine will be abandoned over company’s money woes

        Business ‘Unless they can find a financier before the end of June, that company could go...

        CHEAP FLIGHTS DEAL: Fly Brisbane to Mackay for just $59

        Premium Content CHEAP FLIGHTS DEAL: Fly Brisbane to Mackay for just $59

        Travel This could be the perfect opportunity for travel-starved jetsetters with cheap...

        Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Premium Content Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Crime She was jailed for five years for her role in a high-level drug syndicate pushing...