Truck driver accused of being 14 times legal limit

Footage has emerged of the moment a bystander stopped an allegedly drunk truck driver.

Footage has emerged of the moment a bystander stopped an allegedly drunk truck driver.

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a heroic bystander grappling with a truck driver allegedly 14 times over the legal blood alcohol limit after his B Double heavy vehicle was seen attempting to ­reverse on to one of Sydney's busiest motorways.

Gold Coast truck driver Barry Kenneth Poirrier, 49, was allegedly 14 times over the legal alcohol limit to drive a heavy vehicle when he was spotted by motorists swerving across lanes on the M5 and M7 on Easter Sunday.

It was only when he allegedly attempted to reverse back on to the M7 and then jackknifed his truck at a petrol station that members of the public caught up with him and conducted a citizen's arrest.

Video footage shows a man who has climbed up the side of the cabin open the driver's side door before the driver slams it shut.

The footage shows the man climbing up the side of the cabin.

The man eventually managed to wrench the keys from the ignition to stop the driver attempting to drive his hopelessly wedged truck out of the service station.

Poirrier of Clear Island Waters appeared at Liverpool Local Court yesterday, where he did not enter a plea to high-range drink-driving at Prestons in Western Sydney on Sunday.

Police allege drivers ­noticed Poirrier driving ­erratically at 12.20pm when they saw him swerve across lanes of traffic while heading north on the M5 and M7.

Police say Poirrier exited the M7 at Bernera Rd and then attempted to reverse back onto the motorway but was prevented by vehicles backing up behind him.

A truck driver has faced court accused of swerving his B-double along two of Sydney's busiest motorways, and reversing back onto one, while 14 times over the blood alcohol limit. @PeterFegan7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ej5DlN1wlI — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 24, 2019

It is alleged that he ended up driving to a nearby service station where he jackknifed the truck while attempting to do a U-turn.

He was then held by ­members of the public until police arrived and breath-tested him.

Poirrier was charged with driving with a high-range ­prescribed concentration of alcohol - 0.282 - solo driver work more than standard maximum time, and driver not give information to record keeper as prescribed.

Truck driver Barry Poirrier outside Liverpool Local Court. Picture: Toby Zerna

He was granted police bail and his licence was ­suspended.

Under NSW law heavy vehicle drivers must have a blood alco­hol concentration of no more than 0.02 per cent.

The NSW Chief Inspector for the Traffic and Highway ­Patrol Command said the ­allegations against Poirrier, "were certainly difficult to comprehend".

"Every day of the week we have 400,000 trucks ­passing through NSW and to see this driver putting himself and other road users at great risk is just unacceptable," the chief inspector said.

His lawyer Seemab Awan asked for the case to be ­adjourned to May 8.

Poirrier's case was adjourned to next month when he will be expected to enter a plea to the charges.