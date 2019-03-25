Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 9:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    premium_icon This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    News Are you aware of the traffic changes at Macarthur Drive?

    Change of scenery suits new firies

    premium_icon Change of scenery suits new firies

    News Hamilton Island's newest aviation rescue firefighters.

    GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    premium_icon GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    Cycling & MTB Nicholas performs 'phenomenal' feat in the Netherlands

    LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    premium_icon LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    Employment Positions vacant across a number of industries.