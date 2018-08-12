New York driver charged in Aussie cyclist’s death

Geelong student Madison Jane Lyden, 23, was killed while riding a bicycle in New York by the intoxiacted driver of a garbage truck. Picture: Supplied

Geelong student Madison Jane Lyden, 23, was killed while riding a bicycle in New York by the intoxiacted driver of a garbage truck. Picture: Supplied

A TRUCK driver has been charged in connection with the death of an Australian tourist who he struck while driving near Central Park in New York, police have revealed.

According to the New York Post, Felipe Chairez, 44, was charged with driving while intoxicated after slamming his truck into 23-year-old Madison Jane Lyden at around 5:10pm on Friday, according to police.

Police later determined that Chairez, the driver of the truck, was intoxicated.

He was being held at the 20th Precinct Station house on Saturday morning

The driver of the car was not taken into custody.

Geelong student Madison Jane Lyden, 23, (blonde, pictured with her friend Pam Mansfield) was killed while holidaying in New York. Picture: Supplied

Ms Lyden had been riding a rental bike when an Uber pulled into the bike lane and she swerved to avoid the car, veering into traffic, sources said.

As she swerved around the livery car, the woman was struck by the garbage truck, the sources said.

Ms Lyden was not wearing a helmet, witnesses told the New York Daily News.

She was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she could not be revived and she died.

The Aussie tourist had been riding her bike with a friend, heading North up Central Park West before the accident occurred. They were on holiday in New York.

"An investigation revealed that the female was riding a bicycle north bound on Central Park West, in the bicycle lane, when a black Toyota livery vehicle pulled out into the bike lane from a stopped position," the NYPD spokesman said in a statement.

"The bicyclist swerved and was struck by a private carting truck, which was also travelling north bound on Central Park West."

Madison Jane Lyden (blonde, pictured with her friend Pam Mansfield) was killed by a drunk driver as she cycled beside Central Park in New York City. Picture: Supplied

Witnesses said that Ms Lyden's friend had tried to help her after the accident.

"She was shouting, 'Baby, baby, baby, wake up,'" the witness reportedly said.

Police Captain Timothy Malin said the truck driver was tested for DUI after several beer cans were found in his cabin.

"Our preliminary investigation has found that the actions of the bicyclist did not contribute to the collision," Captain Malin told a local news website.

The tragedy was quickly slammed as preventable by transport advocacy group Transportation Alternatives.

"Madison Jane Lyden is dead because her bike lane was blocked. It's tragic, yes, but all the more unconscionable because this was a crash waiting to happen," said Executive Director Paul Steely White.

"Every day in this city, bike lanes meant to protect people on bikes are used as drop-off lanes, parking lanes, and idling lanes for lazy and entitled drivers. As a city we should be ashamed, because this death could have been prevented."

- with the New York Post.