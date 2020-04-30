Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
More details about driver trapped in truck crash revealed

Deborah Friend
30th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
NEW details have emerged about the driver of a truck that crashed on the Bruce Highway, on Tuesday.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 8.45am on Tuesday, at Gregory River.

It has been revealed the driver of the Isuzu truck was a 50-year-old man from Marian.

"The truck, which was travelling north, left the road and collided with a tree," Sgt Mark Flynn from Proserpine Police said.

"The driver sustained serious leg injuries and was flown to Townsville Hospital for treatment. No charges have been laid."

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, paramedics were at the scene of the crash for some time working to free the man who was trapped in the truck.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the crash, close to Rocky Creek Bridge, at 8.51am.

The man is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

