Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
News

Truck driver fined for drug driving

Staff writer
17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver from Strathdickie has been disqualified from driving for one month, and fined $500, after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Jamie Robert Parnell, 33, was stopped for a roadside breath test on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, at 6.25pm, on December 21, last year.

“He denied taking drugs in the past 48 hours but the analysis showed cannabis,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

Parnell, who was self-represented, said he had stopped using drugs and was applying for a restricted work licence.

“I work on a casual basis for a family-owned business and I can be called up at any time,” he said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said as a truck driver, Parnell would be tested.

“You have stopped using drugs, haven’t you?” he said.

“If you don’t have a licence, you don’t have a job, obviously.”

He fined Parnell $500 with a conviction recorded and disqualified him from driving for one month.

“This would normally be two months,” he said.

Magistrate Muirhead granted Parnell a work licence, saying he would have to keep a logbook.

“You can drive as long as it’s only for work. If you are pulled over by police, you have to prove to them that you are driving for work.”

More Stories

Show More
disqualification drug driving proserpine magistrates court traffic fine
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        premium_icon War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        News Queensland’s leaders will meet every day in a “war room” to deal with the coronavirus crisis as the state declares a code red for the first time since the 2011...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:08 AM
        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        News “Flattening the curve” by isolation will save lives but at a cost

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:03 AM
        CANDIDATES RESPOND: Impacting resident’s everyday lives

        premium_icon CANDIDATES RESPOND: Impacting resident’s everyday lives

        News We got an insight into how council candidates plan to make a difference in the...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Lockdowns considered in bid to keep Whitsunday elderly safe

        premium_icon Lockdowns considered in bid to keep Whitsunday elderly safe

        News Whitsunday aged care facilities are prepared to do everything possible to keep...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM