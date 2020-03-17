Truck driver fined for drug driving

A TRUCK driver from Strathdickie has been disqualified from driving for one month, and fined $500, after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Jamie Robert Parnell, 33, was stopped for a roadside breath test on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, at 6.25pm, on December 21, last year.

“He denied taking drugs in the past 48 hours but the analysis showed cannabis,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

Parnell, who was self-represented, said he had stopped using drugs and was applying for a restricted work licence.

“I work on a casual basis for a family-owned business and I can be called up at any time,” he said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said as a truck driver, Parnell would be tested.

“You have stopped using drugs, haven’t you?” he said.

“If you don’t have a licence, you don’t have a job, obviously.”

He fined Parnell $500 with a conviction recorded and disqualified him from driving for one month.

“This would normally be two months,” he said.

Magistrate Muirhead granted Parnell a work licence, saying he would have to keep a logbook.

“You can drive as long as it’s only for work. If you are pulled over by police, you have to prove to them that you are driving for work.”