Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck driver killed in fiery roll over identified

Dominic Elsome
by
13th Aug 2019 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a 71-year-old man tragically killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway yesterday.

Don Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, and regularly sponsored events at the Toogoolawah Golf Club.

He was driving a truck moving grain when it rolled, then caught alight on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Yimbun, north of Toogoolawah, just before 3pm. 

Police have since confirmed Mr Coleman was found dead at the scene.

The Brisbane Valley Highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but has reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The crash is the latest in a horror run on the region's roads.

Gatton father Shaun Reina was tragically killed when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident at Gatton on his way home from work.

Less than two week earlier, fellow motorcyclist Brett Ritchie was killed when the motorcycle riding collided with ute at Regency Downs.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway crash fatal crash toogoolawah truck yimbun
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Winner of huge tender for council build revealed

    premium_icon Winner of huge tender for council build revealed

    Council News Tender awarded for new council building.

    See the plans unveiled for iconic building

    premium_icon See the plans unveiled for iconic building

    Council News Proserpine has been without its 'heart and soul' for two years

    SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    premium_icon SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    News Call for mental health practitioners to partner up for trial.

    Gym owners muscle up to help lift weight of mental illness

    premium_icon Gym owners muscle up to help lift weight of mental illness

    News New program to help Whitsundays' youth on journey to health.