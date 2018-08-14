Menu
Truck driver pinned under prime mover for two hours

Tara Miko
by
14th Aug 2018 8:45 AM | Updated: 12:23 PM

EMERGENCY responders say a truck driver pinned under a prime mover is lucky to have escaped more serious injuries after a rollover on the Western Downs.

The male driver in his 40s was pinned under the prime mover for more than two hours after it rolled on Dalby Downs Rd near Kaimkillenbun about 5.20pm yesterday.

Emergency services responded to the incident, arriving on scene about 30 minutes after the initial call to find a man trapped under the cabin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services mounted a lengthy extrication mission, removing the roof of the truck to get access to the injured man.

It is believed he was pinned by his leg under the door. He was freed just before 8pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics worked with QFES officers to stabilise the man at the scene before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital.

He suffered pelvic and leg injuries, and QAS spokeswoman said.

The man was conscious and alert throughout the rescue mission.

He was airlifted in a serious but stable condition.

