A composite image of a man wanted over the road rage incident at Hallam on April 10.
Truck driver stabbed in Hallam road rage

by Herald Sun
18th Apr 2019 12:13 PM

A truck driver has been stabbed after a car ramming in southeast Melbourne, with police releasing an image of a man they want to speak with over the road rage fight.

It broke out after a 64-year-old man in a white Daihatsu Delta truck rammed a Blue Mitsubishi Pajero at Belgrave-Hallam Rd at Hallam about 2.25pm on April 10, police say.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles and began fighting near the Monash off-ramp before the 64-year-old was stabbed.

Composite images of the Pajero driver, including the clothes he was wearing, have been released by police who want to speak with him.

The clothes the man was wearing during the incident.
Anyone who saw the incident, or with information or dashcam footage, should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au.

