Truck driver's act of kindness goes viral

A TRUCK driver's act of kindness has gone viral after he guided a couple through heavy rain in Proserpine on December 13.

Emily and Jay Clarke were driving on the Bruce Highway through Proserpine when they "encountered one of the most severe storms”.

Ms Clarke wrote a Facebook post on December 14 in which she described how the driver guided them through.

"The water was lapping both sides of the Bruce Highway and in some parts, it was over the road,” Ms Clarke wrote.

"We noticed the truck moving over to the left and I asked Jay, do you think he is pushing the excess water off the road for us?

"It was so bad that I could see only his brake lights at one point.

"It was unsafe to stop so I committed and tucked in behind the truck and he guided me, braking frequently and putting his indicator on the side that there was an upcoming hazard.”

Ms Clarke said she had a sick feeling in her stomach that they would be in more danger if they stopped, so they followed the truck till it turned off at a pub just before Mackay.

"Jay got out of the car and met him as he got out of his truck to thank him,” she wrote.

"His name is Footie and he is from Melbourne, and just so humble.”

Ms Clarke said they offered to buy the driver, identified as Brendan Foote, a drink and thanked him for helping keep them safe.

"To all the Footies out there on the road looking out for us during this crazy weather and especially at this time of the year when the roads are the busiest, we know you have a job to do but we appreciate you!” she wrote.

The post has gathered more than 35,000 likes and 11,000 shares since Friday.

Ms Clarke later posted a message shared from Mr Foote.

"Well, that's very unexpected. I've been contacted by plenty of people today about a young family that said some very nice things about my conduct as a driver in some pretty terrible storm conditions in Nth Queensland yesterday,” he wrote.

"With out sounding like a total knob, thanks to everyone, including my beautiful family, friends, and strangers that have commented ... I'm absolutely gobsmacked by the interest.

"It's honestly nothing I wouldn't think that any truckie wouldn't do to try keep people as safe as possible.

"Special thanks for the kind words Clarke family. Merry Christmas to all, and a safe and Happy New Year.”