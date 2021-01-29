Menu
The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions as crews work to put out a truck fire. Photo: Contributed
Truck fire closes Bruce Highway south of Bowen

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
29th Jan 2021 7:34 AM
The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions between Proserpine and Bowen after a truck carrying multiple cars caught fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were working to extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the United service station about 25km north of Proserpine, about 6.35am.

Crews from both Bowen and Proserpine responded to the blaze.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one person was being assessed by paramedics but it was believed they had not suffered serious injuries.

Police were also called to the scene to help with traffic control.

