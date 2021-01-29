Truck fire closes Bruce Highway south of Bowen
The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions between Proserpine and Bowen after a truck carrying multiple cars caught fire.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were working to extinguish the blaze.
Emergency services were called to the scene, near the United service station about 25km north of Proserpine, about 6.35am.
More stories:
Whitsunday businesswoman breaches bail, swears at police
Council, aged care, hospital: Years of service recognised
How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
Crews from both Bowen and Proserpine responded to the blaze.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one person was being assessed by paramedics but it was believed they had not suffered serious injuries.
Police were also called to the scene to help with traffic control.