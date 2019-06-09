Menu
QFES attended a truck fire on the Bruce Highway at Calen this morning. Alistair Brightman
Truck fire closes Bruce Highway

Monique Preston
by
9th Jun 2019 10:27 AM
WHITSUNDAY motorists travelling to Mackay early this morning faced delays after a truck fire fully closed the Bruce Highway near Calen for three hours.

The highway was closed from shortly before 5am when the rear trailer of a B-double truck caught fire about 2km south of Calen.

One lane was re-opened at 7.50am, with both lanes not opened until 9am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said four fire trucks attended the fire, but the trailer was well alight by the time they arrived.

The truck driver - who called in the fire to emergency services - had separated the truck and front trailer from the rear trailer by the time emergency services arrived, the spokesperson said.

The truck, which had been carrying white goods, had been travelling north on the highway before the fire.

It is not known what started the fire.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed an ambulance attended the fire, but said the driver was not hurt.

