Truck fire impacts highway traffic

Adam Hourigan
by
30th Jul 2018 10:01 PM

A TRUCK fire has caused delays at Hills Lookout, 75km west of Grafton on the Gwydir Highway.

The truck, believed to carrying a load of hay, caught fire at approximately 6pm, and caused the Gwydir Highway to close in both directions with no diversions available.

Emergency services including police, fire and traffic services responded to the incident, and one lane of the highway has been reopened in alternate stop/start.

The fire has been extinguished, however authorities report it will take some time to clear the truck from the road.

Motorists are advised to drive the highway with caution.

 

 

Live traffic report of the truck fire west of Grafton.
Live traffic report of the truck fire west of Grafton. Adam Hourigan
